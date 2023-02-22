American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Down 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $37.88. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

