Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

