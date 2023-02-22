Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

