Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

