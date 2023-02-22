First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CIBR opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

