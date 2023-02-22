Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

