APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in APA were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

