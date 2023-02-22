C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

