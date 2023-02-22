Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

