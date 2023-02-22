Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Trading Down 6.2 %

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.92 and a 200 day moving average of $266.64. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

