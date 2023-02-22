Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 24.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $141.96 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

