Aviva PLC Sells 14,467 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $157,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 58.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 674,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,131,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.