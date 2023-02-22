Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,364 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

