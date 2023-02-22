MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dover by 30.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.