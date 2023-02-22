Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 405,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

