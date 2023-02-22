Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $519,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

NYSE SUI opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

