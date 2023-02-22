Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

