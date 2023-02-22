Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

