Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $405,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Down 6.3 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

