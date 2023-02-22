Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

