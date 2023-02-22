Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand updated its FY23 guidance to $2.48 to $2.58 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.48-$2.58 EPS.

IR stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

