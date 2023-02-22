Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,769 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $36,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.70 and a 200 day moving average of $227.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

