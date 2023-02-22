Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

