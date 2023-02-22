Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

HSY stock opened at $240.90 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

