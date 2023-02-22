Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Pentair worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 332.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 891.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,971,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

