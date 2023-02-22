Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.88 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

