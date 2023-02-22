Axa S.A. Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of STORE Capital worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

NYSE STOR opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STORE Capital Company Profile

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.