Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

