Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 70.8% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $55,044,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

