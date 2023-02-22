Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

