SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Down 0.6%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.20. 74,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 145,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

