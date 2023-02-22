Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 15,854 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $78,136,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $64,137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $19,179,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $18,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,677,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

