Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.07. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

