Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

