Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,931 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

SIVB stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.79 and a 200 day moving average of $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $625.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.