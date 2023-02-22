Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Up 0.7%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.77. 60,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 83,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Via Renewables Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1,471.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

