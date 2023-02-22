Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Up 0.7%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.77. 60,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 83,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.77%.
Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.
