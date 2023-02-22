Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
