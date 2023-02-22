First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:FFR) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:FFR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.04% of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFR opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Markets Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield of an equity index called the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index (the Index).

