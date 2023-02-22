Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Trading Up 0.3%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

