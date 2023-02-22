Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.40 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 49,325 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

