Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 114,179 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,179 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.