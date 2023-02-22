Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 554,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 167,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.
Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.
