Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Up 6.5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 11,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Modular Medical Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical
About Modular Medical
Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modular Medical (MODD)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.