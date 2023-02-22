Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Shares Up 6.5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 11,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modular Medical stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modular Medical, Inc. ( OTC:MODD Get Rating ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Modular Medical worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

