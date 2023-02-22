Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRCW) Shares Down 0.7%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

