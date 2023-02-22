Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Shares Down 0.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$167.00 and last traded at C$171.18. 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$172.06.

Fanuc Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.10.

Shares of Fanuc are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

