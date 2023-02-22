Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after buying an additional 79,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

