First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT) Shares Up 2.3%

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRPT. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 1,094.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.