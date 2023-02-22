Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

