Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of DZS worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,624 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of DZSI opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DZS Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

(Get Rating)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.