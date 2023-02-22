Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,900 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,769,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 83,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $418.65 million, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,959 shares of company stock worth $352,991. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

